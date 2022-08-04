

It turns out that even before the 18th century, Outlander had horny historical tales to tell. Starz announced today that the writer’s room is open on the upcoming Outlander prequel Blood Of My Blood, marking production officially underway on the series. Starz first teased the development of an earlier chapter of the time-jumping romantic drama earlier this year but didn’t make any confirmations until now.



The prequel will follow the romance between Jamie Fraser’s (Sam Heughan) parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser. Diana Gabaldon, the author of the novels that Outlander is based on and a consulting producer on the upcoming prequel, confirmed back in February that she’s been working on a book detailing Ellen and Brian’s courtship.

In a move favoring continuity, Outlander showrunner and executive producer Matthew B. Roberts will take on the same roles for the prequel. Maril Davis will also executive produce the prequel along with veteran Outlander producer Ronald D. Moore under their Tall Ship Productions banner.

“Outlander is a riveting show that from season to season has captured the hearts of its fans around the world,” says Kathryn Busby the president of original programming at Starz. “We are excited to peel back the layers of this vibrant world to bring our audience the origin of where it all began. Matthew, Maril, and Ronald will continue to bring their excellent vision and creativity to this new iteration, and we can’t wait to see what happens next.”

While work on Blood Of My Blood kicks into gear, production for season 7 of Outlander’s flagship series is also in full swing. After a seventh season (which will align with An Echo In The Bone, the seventh book of Gabaldon’s written series) was swiftly approved last year, filming began in Scotland in April. However, given that there are only eight books in the series, Starz’s biggest hit may be approaching a Game Of Thrones-style crossroads. Even a time-traveling character can’t create an arc that hasn’t been written for them yet.