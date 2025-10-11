Stephen Colbert already picking up side hustles, joins Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Paramount+’s new Star Trek series, Starfleet Academy, has not been shy about leveraging its big-name talent, whether that means giving fans a good, hard look at “Holly Hunter, Space Principal,” or Paul Giamatti living out his dreams of being a cackling alien villain with tons of crap glued to his face. (To say nothing of franchise return guests like Tig Notaro, Mary Wiseman, and Robert Picardo.) Still, we’ll admit they managed to surprise us with the cameo appearance the show rolled out at New York Comic-Con this week, as they played a clip of CBS talk show host (and certified geek) Stephen Colbert, announcing he’s joining the series in a voice role.

Of course, observers of the pop culture ecosystem know that Colbert is probably on the hunt for a few side gigs to shore up the ol’ resumé lately, what with CBS announcing his series will be ending next year. (Not too long from when Starfleet Academy will be having its January 15, 2026 premiere.) But given that we’ve always thought of him as way more of a fantasy dork than a space nerd, it’s still interesting to hear that he’s going to be picking up work as the “digital dean” of the Academy, delivering announcements to the students. (Joking, in a video clip filmed from his Late Show desk, that it’s all the fun of being on the show without having to spend four hours a day getting Giamatti’d up.)

Long-time fans of Colbert’s career will know that he used to hop in the voice booth pretty often, lending his sharp, Stentorian tones to cartoons like Harvey Birdman: Attorney At Law and The Venture Bros.. If you were on the fence about Starfleet Academy—which also got a non-Colbert trailer today, featuring what looks like a pretty enjoyably pulpy blend of teen angst, smooching, and grown-ups like Hunter and Giamatti hamming it up—though, it’s always possible that having Colbert delivering funny announcements in the background while all the drama’s going on might be a deciding factor for you. (If nothing else, it’s nice to know the guy can still book a gig, despite all.)