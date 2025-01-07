Sundance adds 2 documentaries to 2025 lineup The Alabama Solution and The Stringer will both premiere at this year's festival.

Sundance has officially completed its schedule for 2025 with the addition of two new documentaries: Andrew Jarecki’s The Alabama Solution and Bao Nguyen’s The Stringer. Both will screen in the Premieres category.

From director Andrew Jarecki, who previously brought films like Capturing the Friedmans (2003), Just a Clown (2004), and The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst (2015) to the festival, The Alabama Solution follows “incarcerated men [who] defy the odds to expose a cover-up in one of America’s deadliest prison systems.”

The Stringer director Bao Nguyen has also previously premiered works like Be Water (2020) and The Greatest Night in Pop (2024) at the festival. The Stringer‘s logline reads as follows: “A two-year investigation uncovers a scandal behind the making of one of the most-recognized photographs of the 20th century. Five decades of secrets are unraveled in the search for justice for a man known only as ‘the stringer.'”

“Adding these two nonfiction features to our robust slate of documentary offerings at the Festival, both told by filmmakers who have been a part of our Sundance community for many years, completes our programming with compelling explorations around justice and truth-telling,” said Kim Yutani, Sundance Film Festival Director of Programming, in a statement.

Sundance’s programming now includes a total of 88 feature-length films, representing 33 countries. The festival announced the rest of its slate in December. It includes the world premieres of films like the Jennifer Lopez and Diego Luna-led musical Kiss Of The Spider Woman, Andrew Ahn’s remake of The Wedding Banquet with Bowen Yang, Lily Gladstone, Kelly Marie Tran, and Han Gi-chan, and the Questlove-directed Sly & The Family Stone documentary SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden of Black Genius).

The festival is still weighing where to move in 2027, but for now, it will take place from January 23 – February 2, 2025 in Park City and Salt Lake City, Utah. A selection of titles will also be available online.