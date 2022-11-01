Fresh off two weekends at the top of the box office, the DC Universe has changed the hierarchy of power. Most importantly, DC Studios has its Superman back, a hero to beat the shit out of him, and two new captains to steer charge of the ship, James Gunn and producer Peter Safran. And you know who’s really excited about it all: Henry Cavill.

Cavill, who recently quit his job as The Witcher, made his not-so-secret return to the DC universe in Black Adam, but Cavill still hasn’t met his new boss. “I have not met James yet,” Cavill said in an interview with IGN. “I’m looking very forward to meeting him. He’s clearly a very, very talented man, and I cannot wait to sit down and have long, long conversations with him. I’m very excited about him being there and very excited about any future opportunities we can work together.”

For his part, Cavill hopes to bring a more “joyful” Superman to the screen, a sharp departure from the last decade of DC movies. “What really gets me about Superman is that he represents the best of the human soul, the greatest of the human soul,” Cavill said. “It’s not just his powers. It’s his heart. It’s his heart that makes him so special. And even when he’s going through stuff, he’s still giving to others. He’s still protecting others. He’s the one who will always reach out and always give. And in that is so much wonder and power. And it’s such, as I say, a joyful thing that it’s not a mournful weight.”

Gunn might be the perfect filmmaker to bring him that. Filled with joy and heart, Gunn’s superhero epics have balanced the violent ( sometimes very violent) set pieces with strong characters and humor that fits the tone of the movie. Strangely enough, Superman already appeared in one of Gunn’s Peacemaker episodes. Weirdly, Gunn didn’t introduce himself on set. He must have a particular management and directing style. As long as Gunn doesn’t make Cavill shave his mustache, we’re sure they’ll get on just fine.

