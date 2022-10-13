In “Well, That Was Fast” news: after earlier this week saying he’d “never work with” Ryan Reynolds again, T.J. Miller has made peace with his Deadpool co-star. To recap (if you’ve already forgotten, or never cared in the first place), Miller claimed Reynolds was “horrifically mean” to him while filming Deadpool 2 and berated him in character in front of the entire crew.

However, after revealing that he still held a grudge about it on the Adam Carolla Show podcast, Reynolds apparently made amends. “It was really cool, he emailed me the next day. It was a misunderstanding, so I emailed him back and now it’s, like, fine,” Miller revealed during an appearance on SiriusXM’s Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show. “It was very cool for him to say, ‘Hey, you know, I just heard on the show that you were upset about this,’ and I kinda said, you know, ‘I’m not’ and we hashed it out really quickly.”

If Miller wasn’t upset, one wonders why he would go on a podcast and declare that he wouldn’t do Deadpool 3 even if they doubled his salary. (Could he not have reached out to Reynolds personally to clear the air before this?) But the Silicon Valley alum felt that outlets reporting what he’d said had “misconstrued” his words, calling us all “clickbait” because he hadn’t “said anything that was that negative.”

He reflected, “What’s ridiculous is, it was just me telling a story from on set that I thought was weird. That was it. But I just wasn’t thinking about how the media will immediate— That’s a big problem I have in general, is kind of not thinking about what the repercussions of saying this or that would be.”

“Again, I wasn’t saying anything negative. He is so funny, which I always maintained,” Miller said, which is true— he did compliment Reynolds’ comic ability on top of calling him “kind of an insecure dude.” He went on, “And he’s so amazing in those movies and… so that was kind of it, you know? It’s so funny. I said all of these complimentary things and none of that shows up.”

All’s well that ends well, apparently, and maybe now Miller is rethinking those bold statements about not returning to Deadpool. Though why Reynolds felt the need to patch things up with T.J. Miller, who has been accused of sexual assault, bullying, and making a fake bomb threat on a train, is unclear.