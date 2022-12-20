If you were one of the select few who left a screening of Todd Field’s latest film TÁR horrified that the mainstream media let Lydia Tár get away with all that: prepare to be incredulous again. In the span of a day, the TÁR cinematic universe has been both confirmed and expanded— a new short building on the film will premiere during a special Berlin Film Festival screening scheduled for February 2023.

“Showing TÁR in Berlin for a special screening was a natural choice. In a cinematic way, the acclaimed work of Todd Field and his actors has captured the special flair of this city,” shares the festival’s artistic director Carlo Chatrian. “We are very happy that Todd Field along with Cate Blanchett, Nina Hoss and composer Hildur Guðnadóttir have accepted our proposal to share some of the secrets of their work in a public talk at Berlinale Talents. We are also delighted to be premiering a new short that expands the TÁR universe, The Fundraiser, that will screen alongside their talk.”

What, exactly, The Fundraiser’s plot will consist of remains a mystery, although there’s certainly no lack of avenues to explore. From Lydia Tár’s all-female fellowship program to her toxic (and largely mysterious) relationship with former star cellist Krista Taylor, there’s plenty left in Field’s masterfully hermetic universe to unpack in a new short.

Advertisement

TÁR and its new sibling aren’t the only films to receive a spotlight at this year’s BFF, of course. The lineup also includes Brandon Cronenberg’s Infinity Pool, which stars Mia Goth and Alexander Skarsgård, and the social-media thriller #Manhole. BFF will release a full overview of its docket in January.