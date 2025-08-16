Tarantino describes scrapped The Movie Critic as film about "most boring profession in the world" Tarantino also revealed why he's letting David Fincher direct his Once Upon A Time In Hollywood sequel: "I think me and David Fincher are the two best directors."

Quentin Tarantino—never a man shy when it comes to self-mythologizing—has built a nice little air of mystique around his next movie, having spent the last several years declaring that his tenth film as a director will be his last. And while Tarantino dismisses the idea that he’s bought into his own hype on the matter, mocking, in a recent interview, “amateur psychiatrists” who “psychoanalyze as if they fucking know what they’re talking about about what’s going on with me, about how I’m so scared, alright, of my 10th film,” it does sound like the urge to go out with a bang is impacting what’s already turned into an increasingly long process of selecting that last hurrah.

This is per a multi-hour sit-down Tarantino had recently with the Church Of Tarantino podcast, in which he went fairly in-depth on why, for instance, he ended up scrapping The Movie Critic, the script he’d initially penned to be his final film. Tarantino asserts that the script itself is still good, and that he still “really, really like[s] it.”