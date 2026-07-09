HBO sets up Philadelphia TV Universe with Task and Mare Of Easttown crossover

For all the talk about Mare Of Easttown‘s potential future, series creator Brad Inglesby has taken a different route altogether (at least for now). Instead of focusing on a season two of the Kate Winslet-led drama, he’s bringing Mare‘s Emmy-winning Julianne Nicholson aboard his other HBO TV series. That’s right, the actor is set to play Lori Ross once more in Task‘s upcoming second season.

Task, which premiered last year, just earned six Emmy nominations this week, including Outstanding Drama Series. Season one centers on FBI agent Tom Brandis (Mark Ruffalo), whose task force investigates a string of violent robberies in Delaware County. In season two, Tom gets a new case that will likely put him directly in Lori’s path somehow.

For those who need a refresher, 2021’s Mare Of Easttown follows a police detective, Mare (Kate Winslet), whose personal and professional life is on the line when a local teen girl is murdered. Lori, her best friend, also becomes embroiled in the case—and that’s all the spoilers you’re going to get here.

Ever since Task was announced, rumors have swirled about a potential crossover with Mare. It makes sense because both shows are set in Philadelphia’s working-class suburbs. Earlier this year, though, Inglesby told Gold Derby that he hadn’t given it much thought. “I think they can exist on their own. If there’s an opportunity in the future, I’d be open to doing it. I don’t know what it would look like, but never say never.”

Evidently, he’s come up with an idea that brings the two not-too-different worlds together. While it’s still TBD if other Mare actors will pop up, including Winslet, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, or Guy Pearce, we do know that Task‘s second season also stars Mahershala Ali, Edgar Ramirez, Harry Melling, Aminah Nieves, and Adam Nagaitis. It’s set to premiere in 2027.