Panel show/game show/improvised Double Dare competition series Taskmaster is arguably one of the better things to ever come out of England (especially since one of its main exports has historically been violent imperialism), but the show has never really managed to find a reliable launching point into the United States. Comedy Central attempted to make an American adaptation years ago and The CW imported a season in 2020 once the show found some international success by streaming for free on YouTube, but The CW axed Taskmaster after only one episode and dumped the rest on its terrible, terrible streaming app.

It seemed that American Taskmaster fans were doomed to continue rewatching old seasons (they call it a “series” in England) on YouTube, with bad auto-subtitles and bad YouTube ads, or through… other means. (Just kidding, there’s no other means, why would we even say that?) But no more! Today, Taskmaster production company Avalon announced Taskmaster SuperMax+ (via Deadline) , a dedicated Taskmaster streaming service that will (eventually) include all seasons of Taskmaster and all of the international versions that ended up being much more popular than the American one.

The series will cost $6 a month and already has Roku, Apple TV, FireTV, Chromecast, and Samsung Smart TV apps. The first three seasons are available now, with new ones coming weekly. For those who don’t know the show, it’s a competition series where comedians try to impress the Taskmaster (Greg Davies from The Inbetweeners) by completing little challenges (or tasks) created by his “assistant,” Alex Horne (who is actually the creator of the show). Here’s an example featuring Noel Fielding, who was given far too much slack by the Taskmaster during his season:

Horne also shared an announcement video about Taskmaster Supermax+, which naturally has the same goofball energy as the rest of the show. You can see it below this.