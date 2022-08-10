Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law hasn’t even premiered yet (it will on August 17), but, thankfully for us, star Tatiana Maslany is already the face of a brand new project. During the Television Critics Association’s summer press tour, AMC announced that Maslany will star in and executive produce the psychological thriller, Invitation To A Bonfire.

Based on Adrienne Celt’s 2018 novel of the same name, the 1930s-set show takes place at an all-girls boarding school in upper-crust New Jersey. She plays Vera Orlov, wife to the school’s new faculty member, Leo (Game Of Thrones’ Pilou Asbæk). Leo is also an enigmatic novelist who manages to charm the school’s Russian immigrant grounds keeper, Zoya Andropova (Skins’ Freya Mavor). It creates a dangerous love triangle because Zoya becomes obsessed with the married couple. The cast also includes Deuce’s Ngozi Anyanwu as the ambitious Hilda, who leaves behind her affluent family and starts a new life in the school’s kitchen.

Invitation To A Bonfire marks Maslany’s return to AMC after her hit sci-fi drama, Orphan Black, which ran for five seasons and (finally) won her the Emmy for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series in 2016. Her credits include HBO’s Perry Mason, Paramount+’s animated comedy The Harper House, and Disney+’s upcoming She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

AMC has given a straight-to-series order for Invitation To A Bonfire. The six-episode first season will debut in 2023.