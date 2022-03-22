The new Taylor Swift song, “Carolina,” is featured in the first trailer for Where The Crawdads Sing, a thriller starring Daisy Edgar-Jones and based on the bestselling novel by Delia Owens.

“Where The Crawdads Sing is a book I got absolutely lost in when I read it years ago,” Taylor Swift writes on Instagram. “As soon as I heard there was a film in the works starring the incredible @daisyedgarjones and produced by the brilliant @reesewitherspoon, I knew I wanted to be a part of it from the musical side. I wrote the song ‘Carolina’ alone and asked my friend @aarondessner to produce it. I wanted to create something haunting and ethereal to match this mesmerizing story.”

Edgar-Jones stars in Where The Crawdads Sing as Kya Clark, a young woman who, after being after being abandoned by her family as a child, raises herself in the marshes of South Carolina. Legends of the “Marsh Girl” constantly swirl in the fictional small town of Barkley Cove, leaving her shunned and mistreated by those around her. However, as an adult she finds herself involved with two men from the town, who see something special in Kya. But when one ends up dead, she becomes suspect number one.

“I fell so deeply in love with the world that Delia created, she has such a poetry to her writing. And her characters are so incredibly special, and deep and complex—particularly Kya, of course,” Edgar-Jones said in a video on Where the Crawdads Sing’s Instagram last February. “I would describe Kya as fiercely resilient, wonderfully curious and strong. And I just feel so privileged and excited to be playing her.”

In addition to Edgar-Jones, Where The Crawdads Sing stars Taylor John Smith (Sharp Objects) as Tate Walker, Harris Dickinson as Chase Andrews, Michael Hyatt as Mabel, Sterling Macer Jr. as Jumpin’, and David Strathairn as Tom Milton. Olivia Newman, known for her work on First Match, directs the screenplay written by Lucy Alibar.

Edgar-Jones has been on a roll as of late, recently starring in Hulu’s Fresh alongside Sebastian Stan. The Normal People star is also set to soon appear in the FX miniseries Under The Banner Of Heaven, with a cast featuring Andrew Garfield, Rohan Mead, and Scott McHattie.

Where The Crawdads Sing will premiere exclusively in theaters on July 24.