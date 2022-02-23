

Andrew Garfield has been keeping himself busy the last few months. From his current nomination for tick, tick...BOOM! to his beloved re-suiting as snarky, fluffy-haired Peter Parker in Spider-Man: No Way Home, this winter could be re-named ‘The Garfield Solstice.’ Yet, hibernation doesn’t seem apparent for Garfield just yet. The recently released teaser for FX and Hulu’s upcoming mini-series Under The Banner Of Heaven shows Garfield will be appearing on our TV screens, too.

Based on the best-selling true crime novel by Jon Krakauer, the series follows Detective Pyre (Garfield), a devout LDS elder who begins to question some of the church’s teachings after a vicious murder appears “to be connected to an esteemed Utah family’s fall into LDS fundamentalism.”



The teaser begins with Garfield’s Detective Pyre coming across a puddle of blood as he first enters the house of a double-murder case. Talking to an unknown person, Pyre sounds unsettled as he relates that the root of the murder wasn’t from an outside source, but from “things and beliefs that I’ve only ever heard whisperings about.”



Scenes depicting domesticity and seemingly normal small-town America appear in flashes throughout the teaser, but the underlining sense of dread hides in shots of eyes behind curtains and shadowy woods. Furthering this skin-crawling wrongness is the ticking of the score, with violins screeching faster before abruptly halting after a violent altercation knocks out an unseen person.



Starring alongside Garfield is Daisy Edgar-Jones as Brenda, a young faithful Mormon who is the victim in the murder case. The rest of the ensemble includes Sam Worthington, Denise Gough, Wyatt Russell, Billy Howle, Gil Birmingham, Adelaide Clemens, Rory Culkin, Seth Numrich, Chloe Pirrie, Sandra Seacat and Christopher Heyerdahl.

Under The Banner Of Heaven is being directed by David Mackenzie, Isabel Sandoval, and Thomas Schlamme. Academy Award-winner Dustin Lance Black is the series creator and serves as an executive producer along with Brian Grazer, Ron Howard, Anna Culp, Jason Bateman, Michael Costigan, and Gillian Berrie.

Catch the mini-series on Hulu later this year.