Much as she may try to trick fans into thinking it, Taylor Swift is not the kind of person who can ever truthfully say she has “not a lot going on at the moment.” More accurately, she tends to be the kind of person who has several irons in the fire at any given time. But hey, what’s more relatable than throwing oneself into work after experiencing a serious breakup?

Yes, everyone from Entertainment Tonight to CNN has reported that Swift and her longtime boyfriend, actor Joe Alwyn, have called it quits. Alwyn (Conversations With Friends) was the supposed muse of the last six years’ worth of love songs, and also a Grammy winner in his own right for co-writing the folklore tracks “exile” and “betty” and co-producing a handful of other songs from the album. (His work on folklore and evermore exist under the pseudonym “William Bowery,” an apparent attempt to get people to focus on the music rather than the Paul-and-Linda style musical evolution of their relationship.) Anyway, Swift sources are saying the split was “amicable” and due simply to growing apart.

Luckily, Swift has a lot to take her mind off the matter. As if performing three-plus hours a night at the massive Eras Tour wasn’t enough, The Sun claims she jetted over to Liverpool, England during her time off to film a new music video. The mysterious visual is apparently inspired by Matt Reeves’ The Batman, and shot at some of the same locations, including St George’s Hall and the Cunard Building. “Taylor loves the history of the landmarks and was excited to film somewhere completely different and unexpected,” a source told the outlet. “She had a break in her touring schedule so decided to use the time to get another video in the bag. She’s feeling more creative and inspired than ever. Her shoot was an incredibly slick operation, with little fuss. Staff on site were politely asked not to have their phones on them and to sign non-disclosure agreements.”

Also on hand was actor Joey King, who appeared in Swift’s 2011 music video for the song “Mean.” Said the source, “Taylor loves a throwback, and is excited to celebrate Joey as her acting career has flourished.” In addition to being part of Swiftie history, King also has a Batman connection: She portrayed a young Talia Al Ghul in a Dark Knight Rises flashback.

As for Swift’s own connection to the source material, she previously called The Batman “phenomenal.” It seems her fandom is largely due to pal Zoë Kravitz, “the Catwoman of [Swift’s] dreams,” with whom the singer shared a COVID bubble in London while Kravitz was filming the DC movie. (Swift is also said to have double-dated with Alwyn, Suki Waterhouse, and Bruce Wayne himself, Robert Pattinson, in the past.)

Swift has yet to re-release Speak Now (which includes “Mean”), so King’s inclusion might once again get fans’ hopes up about revisiting that era. However, none of the re-recorded singles (with the exception of the expanded “All Too Well”) have come with new visuals. Instead—should all this insider info actually prove true—there’s a more obvious choice for what song the clues are pointing towards: “Vigilante Shit,” from her most recent album Midnights.

Batman is, after all, one of our most famous vigilantes. But there’s also a pleasing thematic symmetry within King’s involvement. The track is an ode to “dressing for revenge,” and revenge is a cornerstone of Talia Al Ghul’s story in The Dark Knight Rises. And as the “Young Bullied Girl” in the “Mean” video, it would be fun to see her grown up and getting some revenge of her own. But we’ll have to wait and see what Swift has in store.