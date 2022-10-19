Let’s state the obvious first: Taylor Swift does, in fact, have numerous underrated tracks. Ever since her self-titled debut album in 2006, the singer-songwriter has ascended as one of the industry’s most pivotal artists. She’s recorded 206 tracks in her career so far, successfully experimenting with various genres in the process. Yet for anyone only vaguely familiar with her discography, the popular standouts are limited to “Love Story,” “Shake It Off,” or “All Too Well.” Her music tends to be eclipsed by snap judgments, a torrid news cycle around her love life, or other gossip headlines.



The narrative around Swift’s body of work over the past two decades has been distilled down to one (untrue) notion: She only seemingly croons about heartbreak. While Swift draws from her reality—find us an artist who doesn’t—her creative genius lies in her lyrical ability. She’s always been a passionate storyteller, with a talent for waxing poetic about love, individualism, insecurities, friendship, and grief. Her last two albums, folklore and evermore, prove she can spin a poignant fictional yarn as well.

Swift is now all set to launch her 10th studio album, Midnights, which drops on October 21. Written during “13 sleepless nights,”—a recurring motif in her discography—it will apparently echo her past eras as well. To mark the release, The A.V. Club digs into Swift’s impressive repertoire to highlight some of her less-celebrated songwriting gems, picking two tracks from each of her nine albums before Midnights joins the ranks. Who knows? With an open mind, you might be introduced to a whole new side of Swift, too.