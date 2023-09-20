Well, they did it. Swifties collectively solved 33 million puzzles from the Google Vault, unlocking the titles to the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) “From the Vault” tracks. For the uninitiated, Taylor Swift launched a special cipher game for her fans on Tuesday in collaboration with the search engine. There were a total of 89 word jumbles to solve, and Swifties were tasked with banding together to solve as many puzzles as possible in order to earn their reward.

And the reward, it should be said, was hard-earned. Early puzzlers were frustrated with the design. Progress towards the 33 million puzzle finish line initially crawled at a snail’s pace as users’ “solves” didn’t seem to be counted towards the total. (The A.V. Club encountered similar issues when trying the game out on Monday.) It turned out that, in Swiftie parlance and also regular parlance, there had been a glitch. “Swifties, the vault is jammed!” the official Google page posted on Twitter/X at 6:24 p.m EST on Tuesday. “But don’t worry, there are no blank spaces inside. We’re in our fix-it era and will be out of the woods soon.”

Once the fix was in, progress sped way up, and sure enough, the 33 million puzzle total was completed by Wednesday morning. “Oh look! You did it,” a voiceover from Swift announced. “You unlocked the 1989 (Taylor’s Version) vault, and now I am so excited to share the new vault track titles with you.” The newly announced songs are:

1. “Is It Over Now?” 2. “Now That We Don’t Talk” 3. “Say Don’t Go” 4. “Suburban Legends”

Many of these songs sound thematically similar, both to each other and to the 1989 tracks we already know and love. (“Say Don’t Go” vs. “All You Had To Do Was Stay,” “Is It Over Now?” vs. “Are we out of the woods yet?”) But true Swifties will note that only four titles were unveiled of the promised five vault tracks. Amid the Google puzzling on Tuesday, Swift shared what seemed to be another word scramble on her social media, opening a vault with the letters TSUL, a pair of quotation marks, and an exclamation point.

The obvious speculation is that the track is called “LUST!” or “SLUT!”—the latter seems unlikely, though some fans have pointed out that the quotation marks could indicate the kind of accusations being hurled at Swift back when she was perceived as a serial dater. Or perhaps they’re the first letters of four different words. (“The Same Ugly Lies”? “Taylor Swift Uses Letters”?) In any case, somehow there’s still an outstanding puzzle to be solved.

That’s okay, though, because if there’s one thing Swifties love as much as Taylor Swift, it’s doing puzzles. Fans put together compilations of explanations for some of the Google clues, which came from old social media posts and interviews. Other eagle-eyed fans noticed that the animated key that unlocked the vault matched Swift’s Eras Tour stage. For Swifties, there is never a stone left unturned; they thrive on any challenge handed down by their benevolent ruler. Now they can ride high on this latest victory until they actually get to listen to the vault tracks on October 27.