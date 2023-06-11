Everyone in the TV world is operating under the assumption that the Ted Lasso universe will continue on in some form after its recent series finale, even without its title character, and while we all assume that’s what’s happening, the cast of the show—the non-Jason Sudeikis cast, at least—doesn’t seem to know any more than we do. Or so they say. Who knows, Apple TV+ could be as hardcore about this sort of thing as Disney, and this is just the first time they’ve ever had a secret worth sitting on.

Anyway, some of the Ted Lasso cast addressed this topic at a For Your Consideration event on Saturday night (via The Hollywood Reporter), during which actor Jeremy Swift said that he doesn’t know if there will be any more seasons, but, “you can see that there is potential for other things.” Swift says that you can see where the characters will go from the last episode, even if we don’t literally see it in some kind of continuation, and he’s okay with that.

Advertisement

Phil Dunster weirdly seems like he’d be more okay without doing more Ted Lasso, saying “it’s wonderful that people care,” but he’d hope that there’s only more if “it’s done with integrity.” He also went a step further by saying that “there’s enough TV around” and “no one wants more for the sake of it,” which is a radical concept for the entertainment industry these days. He also mentioned that he believes the creators of the show will only go ahead with a continuation “if they feel like it’s the right thing.”

So that all kind of throws a wrench in the argument that Apple is just waiting to announce a new Ted Lasso-less Ted Lasso, because then the stock answer wouldn’t be “I hope they only do it if they have a good reason,” it would be “ohhh, I don’t knowwwwww” with a dramatic wink. Maybe the Ted Lasso franchise is really dead, who knows.