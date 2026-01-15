Ted gets older, not necessarily more mature, in Peacock show’s season 2 trailer
Wearable sex toys and a cameo from internet favorite Brennan Lee Mulligan fluff up Seth MacFarlane’s latestCourtesy of Peacock
We weren’t especially huge fans of the first season of Ted, Seth MacFarlane’s Peacock prequel to his “What if a teddy bear said ‘Fuck’?” film series—a show that mostly seemed to exist to let MacFarlane and company do even more familiar riffs on old TV sitcom tropes than all the other shows that had tread that similar territory. Still, we were a bit curious to see how the show could grapple with the hypothetical onset of maturity, as it follows teen protagonist John (Max Burkholder) into his senior year of high school, accompanied by his no-longer-imaginary friend (MacFarlane, aided by a whole boatload of CGI).