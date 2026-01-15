Ted gets older, not necessarily more mature, in Peacock show’s season 2 trailer

We weren’t especially huge fans of the first season of Ted, Seth MacFarlane’s Peacock prequel to his “What if a teddy bear said ‘Fuck’?” film series—a show that mostly seemed to exist to let MacFarlane and company do even more familiar riffs on old TV sitcom tropes than all the other shows that had tread that similar territory. Still, we were a bit curious to see how the show could grapple with the hypothetical onset of maturity, as it follows teen protagonist John (Max Burkholder) into his senior year of high school, accompanied by his no-longer-imaginary friend (MacFarlane, aided by a whole boatload of CGI).

In hindsight, “maturity” was maybe not the proper word for that previous sentence, as the new trailer for the show’s second season sees Ted and John getting up to pretty much the same stuff they got involved in last season: Lots of getting high, causing problems, and getting yelled at by the various adults in their lives. (Also, the spectacle of seeing a teddy bear running around with a purple pixelated blur ’round their nether regions, as Ted apparently involves himself in the world of wearable sex toys) Oh, and also a bit of an internet nerd jump scare, as the show briefly brings in celebrity dungeon master Brennan Lee Mulligan (Dimension 20, Critical Role) to DM for the Bennett family.

MacFarlane and his co-showrunners, Paul Corrigan and Brad Walsh, also put out a statement alongside the trailer, saying, “We hope you enjoy these eight somewhat filthy, hopefully funny heartfelt episodes about a young man, his talking teddy bear, and their highly dysfunctional family. On the off-chance the series is not your cup of tea, a great way to get us back is to leave all the episodes playing to completion on multiple devices throughout the house. That’ll show us.”

Ted returns for its second season on March 8.