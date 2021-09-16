On Monday, as Galveston, Texas prepared for the arrival of Hurricane Nicholas, a lawyer decided to amp up an atmosphere of dread just a little bit more by throwing on a Michael Myers costume and walking along the beach holding a fake knife. Despite this being a straightforwardly cool and fun thing to do, the lawyer was quickly slapped in handcuffs and cited for disorderly conduct.



Footage shows Mark Metzger III enjoying himself by strolling along the beach as a storm rolls in, doing stuff like staring at onlookers and pointing his bloody knife at them. This may seem kind of menacing but Metzger later explained that his performance was just meant to make people happy.

Metzger told ABC13 that he wanted to “find a little bit of positivity in the gloomy doom” of 2021 and that horror movie cosplay was his way of accomplishing that goal. For his efforts, he was handcuffed by police—who soon figured out that his knife and the blood on it weren’t real—and cited for disorderly conduct before being released. He later told ABC13, “I guess there’s some people out there that don’t have a sense of humor or, you know, can’t please them all.”

He also said his arrest “felt like a scene out of Scooby-Doo after they handcuffed me and pulled the mask off, like, ‘I would have gotten away with it if it wasn’t for those meddling Karens, you know?’”

In a Facebook post, he reiterates some of the same comments about wanting to dress up like a serial killer in order to “[restore] our faith in humanity through humor” and writes that he’s “still fuzzy on what exactly was illegal about my actions.” Metzger also mentions that he got to meet Tom Araya of Slayer during the prank (and attaches a photo) and then tosses out a few hashtags, like #irreverentwarriors on his post.



Just like Myers, this defeat isn’t likely to stop him for long. Metzger told ABC13 that “If I had to do it all over again, I absolutely would,” which suggests that he’ll probably be out during the next big storm getting his overalls all wet and sandy. Keep an eye on the beach.

[via HuffPost]



