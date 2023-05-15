This year’s Cannes Film Festival is already being dubbed a “blockbuster” year by the Associated Press, and there are a couple of reasons for that. Of course, this is the most normal season the festival has seen since 2019. The 2020 festival was canceled, 2021's was downsized, while last year tiptoed closer to typical, even if it didn ’t quite get there.



But it’s also the films (and in the case of The Idol, series) highlighted at the festival this year that are igniting blockbuster discussion . The first Indiana Jones entry in 15 years is set to premiere at the festival this year, as is Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon, which cost Apple TV+ an estimated $200 million.

However, Cannes is well-acquainted with major box-office successes by now. While the festival hasn’t allowed a Marvel movie in (at least, not yet) it hasn’t shied away from other major franchise entries or Disney movies. Here are the Cannes premieres that have gone on to take in the most cash. (A nd, for clarity and simplicity, we’re talking premieres—films like Top Gun: Maverick and Shrek that screened at the festival but premiered elsewhere are not included.)