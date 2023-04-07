Spring is in the air and Netflix is here for it with a veritable banquet of thrillers, comedies, and Oscar-winning dramas. April sees the Red Envelope going a bit stunt-happy with all three Bourne movies, Christopher Nolan’s head-scratcher Inception, and, buckle your seat belt, the great Smokey And The Bandit.

If that’s not enough couch potato entertainment for you, first of all, why are you so hard to please, and second of all, Netflix also ushers in baseball season with one of the all-time great baseball films and then tips its helmet to high school football with the outstanding, Friday Night Lights. Add to that a pair of Hitchcock classics and a zombie comedy starring Woody Harrelson and you’ve got yourself an April to remember.



