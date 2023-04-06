11 movies to check out on Hulu this April

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields is a two-part Hulu documentary about the iconic actress-model who was sexualized at far too young of an age yet later reclaimed her feminine power as an adult. The doc is one of the more interesting offerings dropping onto Hulu in April. There’s also the stylish thriller Door Mouse starring Haley Law, the scary demonic-possession horror film The Offering, the witchy and wonderful She Will starring Alice Krige and Malcolm McDowell, and 2000's American Psycho starring Christian Bale. Here are all 11 of the titles streaming on Hulu this month that caught our eye.



