The 16 best Super Bowl 2023 commercials

The Super Bowl of advertising, also known as, well, the actual Super Bowl, brought out the celebs in a big way this year. Ben Affleck, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Bryan Cranston, Will Ferrell, John Hamm, Elton John, Maya Rudolph, Amy Schumer, Alicia Silverstone, Sylvester Stallone, Ben Stiller, Miles Teller, Steve Martin, and Serena Williams were among the stars doing their part to sell you stuff through the multimillion-dollar spots that aired during Super Bowl LVII.

One thing we didn’t see anyone endorsing this year? Crypto. The cryptocurrency promo blitz peaked during last year’s game, and those companies then spent the rest of the year imploding. Guess no one is eager to open themselves up to litigation over their role as spokesperson for an industry in freefall.

That absence left room for a few new sponsors to get their messages out, but mostly we saw familiar brand names in the realms of food, beverages, cars, and, of course, entertainment (don’t miss our piece on all the new movie trailers that premiered during the game). Here are some of the commercials we thought did their job especially well this year.