The 18 most villainous Star Wars villains, ranked

Who are they? Darth Vader, a Dark Lord Of The Sith and apprentice to Darth Sidious. Also Anakin Skywalker, fallen Jedi and ostensible “chosen one” who was meant to bring balance to the Force… but tipping things terribly in one direction is a kind of balance, right?

Advertisement

What are they from? Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars: Attack Of The Clones, Star Wars: Revenge Of The Sith, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Why are they so bad? Darth Vader, with his black cape and black mask, propensity for hurting people, and reputation for being one of the worst fathers in pop culture, is one of the definitive examples of a “bad guy.” How could this be anyone but him? The Emperor is a bigger villain, Thrawn might have the stronger military mind, Maul has a double-lightsaber, and Kylo Ren may actually kill more good guys, but Vader is the one you remember. He attacked his friends, he attacked his pregnant wife, he killed younglings, he oversaw the complete subjugation of the universe, and when it was all over, he resigned himself to being a bad guy forever. He doesn’t even really fight for or earn his own redemption, Luke does that for him. There are more evil guys, there are more dangerous guys, but you put all of them in a room and Darth Vader is going to be the one they all agree is the bad guy.