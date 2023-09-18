The 18 most villainous Star Wars villains, ranked

Obi-Wan Kenobi might object to this, because he doesn’t believe in “absolutes,” but Star Wars famously tends to categorize people into one of two groups: The Light Side and the Dark Side. One is all about purity and peace of mind and doing good things just for the sake of doing good, while the other is all about ego and self-preservation and the fiery power of emotions. Of course, the dark insidious truth of Star Wars has always been that the bad guys are much, much cooler.
But who is the baddest of the bad? Not who would win in a fight, not who is the most evil, and not who is the most detestable rogue, but who is the best bad guy. We’ve examined decades of Star Wars canon to find the greatest villains, but since most of that was rendered non-canonical by Disney after purchasing Lucasfilm, we’ve limited it to the 12 movies (Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Star Wars Episode II: Attack Of The Clones, Star Wars Episode III: Revenge Of The Sith, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Solo: A Star Wars Story, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars Episode VI: Return Of The Jedi, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker) and the main canonical TV shows (The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance, The Bad Batch, The Mandalorian, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, The Book Of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka).