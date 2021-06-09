Operation: Tango Screenshot : Clever Plays

It’s the classic spy movie scenario: A lone agent sneaks their way through the infiltration site, dodging guards, avoiding cameras, a picture of stealth. But then, alas, a locked door! Does this stalwart spy give up, slinking off into the shadows? Hell no: They tap their ear piece, hit up their hacker, and wait for that cyber master to clear the digital way.

Embodying that scenario—and the two complementing roles it requires, of hacker and hackee—is a huge part of the appeal of Clever Plays’ extremely cool new online multiplayer game Operation: Tango, currently available on multiple platforms, and for free as part of the batch of new games handed out monthly via Sony’s PlayStation Plus. Played online with two players, the game splits you and a friend between the roles of Hacker and Agent, working together to pull off a number of clandestine scenarios. And we do mean together, because Tango puts a huge emphasis on sharing information between you an d your partner, whether that’s handing out a passcode to get that sticky door open , or cooperating to solve any number of high-tech puzzles.

Because we here at The A.V. Club are nothing if not cooperative souls, we’ve decided to put Operation: Tango through its paces on Twitch today, with Staff Writer William Hughes and Assistant Editor Alex McLevy foregoing our usual titles in favor of the far flashier “Superspy” and “Computer guy extraordinaire.” Barring any catastrophic spy disasters, we’ll be playing through the first two missions of the game, trading off the Agent and Spy roles to give you a full look at what Operation: Tango is all about.

We’ll be going live with the stream at 2 p.m. Central, over at twitch.tv/AVClubTwitch, where you can also check out our archive of all of other Twitch broadcasts, including everything from Cyberpunk 2077 to Ghosts ‘N Goblins: Resurrection.