The Bear goes to war—um, prepares a final meal—in season 5 trailer

Ayo Edebiri's Sydney takes over (at last) as a literal storm descends upon The Bear.

By Saloni Gajjar  |  June 8, 2026 | 2:15pm
Photo: FX
TV News The Bear
The Bear goes to war—um, prepares a final meal—in season 5 trailer

No one thought The Bear would go out on a calm, quiet note, right? After all, Christopher Storer’s FX series has been abuzz since its 2022 debut precisely because of how stress-inducing it is to watch Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) take control of his family’s mighty good sandwich shop in Chicago and try to turn it into a high-end, fine-dining restaurant. It looks like the stress finally got to him for real, too. 

In the newly released trailer for the fifth and final season, Carmy is actually taking a backseat as the boss. He sticks to the decision he made in season four’s finale to let Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Cousin Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and Natalie, a.k.a. Sugar (Abby Elliott), preside over an upscale The Bear. Syd is running the show now, with Carmy simply following orders. But what if there’s no business to run anymore? 

The trailer also reveals that Uncle Cicero (Oliver Platt) is selling the building. It gives the team very limited time (yet again) to succeed in their fancy cooking endeavors. The countdown clock, as always, is on. And this time, a literal storm threatens to flood the floor and collapse the ceiling. At least Richie looks in good shape, despite the cliffhanger of last month’s surprise episode, “Gary.” He can help make “every second count.”

Season five’s returning cast includes Emmy winner Liza Colón-Zayas, Lionel Boyce, Matty Matheson, Edward Lee Gibson, Corey Hendricks, Ricky Staffieri, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Will Poulter. Since this is The Bear we’re talking about, brace for a list of surprise guest star appearances as well. 

All eight episodes of The Bear will be released on Hulu on June 25. FX will also air the episodes weekly at 9 p.m. ET through August 6.

 
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