The Bear goes to war—um, prepares a final meal—in season 5 trailer Ayo Edebiri's Sydney takes over (at last) as a literal storm descends upon The Bear.

No one thought The Bear would go out on a calm, quiet note, right? After all, Christopher Storer’s FX series has been abuzz since its 2022 debut precisely because of how stress-inducing it is to watch Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) take control of his family’s mighty good sandwich shop in Chicago and try to turn it into a high-end, fine-dining restaurant. It looks like the stress finally got to him for real, too.

In the newly released trailer for the fifth and final season, Carmy is actually taking a backseat as the boss. He sticks to the decision he made in season four’s finale to let Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Cousin Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), and Natalie, a.k.a. Sugar (Abby Elliott), preside over an upscale The Bear. Syd is running the show now, with Carmy simply following orders. But what if there’s no business to run anymore?