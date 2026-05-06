The Bear will return for its final meal next month

It feels like just yesterday that The Bear woke up from hibernation—in fact, it did. After the surprise release of flashback episode “Gary,” FX announced today that the series will return in earnest for its fifth and final season next month.

Per FX, the fifth season “picks up the morning after Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie and Natalie “Sugar” (Abby Elliott) discover that Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) has quit the food industry, leaving the restaurant to them. With no money, the threat of a sale and a torrential storm in their way, the new partners must band together with the rest of the team to achieve one last service, hoping they’ll finally earn a Michelin star. Ultimately, they learn that what makes a restaurant ‘perfect’ might not be the food, but the people.”

Say what you will about the series, but they’ve been consistent and punctual about debuting new episodes in the last few days of June for the past four years. What is new this season is that The Bear is dabbling in a weekly release format—kind of. All eight episodes in the season will debut on Hulu on June 25, but the first two episodes will air on regular ol’ FX at 9 pm on June 25, with new episodes rolling out weekly after that. Perhaps what makes a restaurant successful is having a wide enough menu to appeal to more diners, whether they’re in favor of a binge or in favor of a multi-course meal.