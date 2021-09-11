Disney released a big new slate of movie “release dates” yesterday, a sentence fragment that earns its scare quotes by dint of 90 percent of the entries on the list—which covers dates from this December through late 2024—being stuff like “Untitled Marvel,” “Untitled Pixar ,” “Untitled Searchlight,” and more of that ilk. (There are four “Untitled Marvel”’s that have just been penciled in for 2024, by the way; have fun driving yourself nuts trying to figure out what thinly-rumored project fits where.) Among the various shrugs on the calendar, though, there was one definitive name that legitimately caught us off-guard, given how elusive this particular project has been over the last year or so: The Bob’s Burgers movie, currently scheduled for Memorial Day weekend, May 27, 2022.

A Bob’s Burgers movie was originally floated way back in 2017, back when Fox was still an independent brand, and not Disney Adjunct Studio No. 4 or whatever. At the time, the film was set for release on July 17, 2020, which probably seemed like a nice, long amount of time to perfect the Belcher family’s cinematic debut, do a nice marketing run-up tied to the show’s just-concluded 10th season, and then roll the movie into all those movie theaters that would definitely be open and available for it.

This did not end up happening.

Even so, that 2020 date stayed on the books right up until April of last year , despite a total absence of any trailers, posters, or information about what the movie might entail being forthcoming . Series creator Loren Bouchard eventually checked in in January of this year, confirming that the movie was currently in production, but that no formal release date was going to be set until the whole “all the movie theaters shut down” thing was more satisfactorily resolved.

And now, here we are: Shang-Chi has shown Disney that the box office is still potentially alive, and Bob’s Burgers has a plum Memorial Day 2022 release date. There’s no word yet on what might actually happen in the film as of yet, but given that everyone involved in the show (still one of the best animated family sitcoms of the current TV generation) is working on the film, we’re going to guess: A lot of jokes, a lot of songs, a lot of very dumb puns based around the Burger Of The Day. We can’t wait.