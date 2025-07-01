Bob Vylan slams government inaction on Gaza: "We are being targeted for speaking up"

Amid a police investigation triggered by their political set at Glastonbury, punk rap band Bob Vylan have released a new statement on social media reiterating their support for Palestine. After leading several pro-Palestine chants (including the anti-Israeli army chant “Death, death to the IDF”) at the festival, the duo’s American visas were revoked ahead of their fall U.S. tour, and they’ve been condemned by many prominent figures, including U.K. Prime Minister Kier Starmer. “We, like those in the spotlight before us, are not the story,” Bob Vylan stated in a sentiment that echoes similar remarks made by pro-Palestine group Kneecap. “We are a distraction from the story. And whatever sanctions we receive will be a distraction.”

“We are not for the death of Jews, Arabs, or any other race or group of people. We are for the dismantling of a violent military machine. A machine whose own soldiers were told to use: ‘unnecessary lethal force’ against innocent civilians waiting for aid. A machine that has destroyed much of Gaza,” the group said in their statement. “The government doesn’t want us to ask why they remain silent in the face of this atrocity? To ask why they aren’t doing more to stop the killing? To feed the starving? The more time they talk about Bob Vylan, the less time they spend answering for their criminal inaction.”

In the days since their divisive performance at Glastonbury, the duo has remained steadfast in their message. “I said what I said,” vocalist Bobby Vylan captioned his initial statement on the matter on Sunday. Drummer Bobbie Vylan shared his own video message (via Sky News), saying, “Regardless of how it was said, calling for an end to the slaughter of innocents is never wrong. To civilians of Israel, understand this anger is not directed at you, and don’t let your government persuade you that a call against an army is a call against the people.”

On Tuesday, the duo concluded their statement, “We are being targeted for speaking up. We are not the first, we will not be the last. And if you care for the sanctity of human life and freedom of speech, we urge you to speak up, too. Free Palestine.”