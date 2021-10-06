The Boss Baby, star of the airplane traveler’s favorite alternative to staring at the back of a chair for hours on end and well known as the subject of serious philosophical analysis, is now open for business on Cameo.



Marking the first time that the service has allowed people to commission messages from an animated character (and, we have to assume, the first time a baby has opened an account), The Boss Baby’s titular business infant is sitting patiently in a booster seat and awaiting instructions from all who come to him with cash in hand.

This unexpected new advancement in celebrity technology is the result of a company called Hour One using machine learning and text-to-speech AI in partnership with DreamWorks, all in an effort to animate the otherwise slack-jawed and empty-eyed CGI baby.



Thanks to this work, we can now test The Boss Baby’s corporate overlords’ willingness to actually give us the kind of personalized messages we want by trying repeatedly to book Cameos where the character yells, “Fuck you! That’s my name!” at our friends on their birthdays.



For now, our only example of this breakthrough in Boss Baby Science is available through a welcome page Cameo where the “CEO Of Babycorp” tells a joke to advertise his services.



His reviews to date are mixed, with some writing that their commission turned out “great” and others picking on the poor baby by saying his video was “trash” or that it’s “a very weak showing for Cameo to advertise this lazy guest as a good representation of the platform.”

Still, we’re glad this exists because, regardless of quality, the world always needs more ways for people to hire a famous corporate cartoon baby to end their relationships in one of the most undignified manners possible.



