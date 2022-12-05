We may earn a commission from links on this page.

It’s difficult to conjure a more volatile combination than the animalistic adrenaline of superhero abilities and the hormonal insanity of early young adulthood. At the nexus between the two lies Prime Video’s Gen V, a new spinoff of Prime’s hit black comedy The Boys.

The new series follows young Supes studying at Godolkin University, a college focused on preparing them for an esteemed life of (one imagines) contractual obligations to Vought. In a high-energy first teaser, Gen V introduces a new motley crew of characters, who all seem to be similarly steeped in the blood, sweat, and tears of the superhero business.

The montage-heavy first teaser hits all the stylistic notes of the original series— gore and goofiness go hand in hand, as a jump cut between Emma (Lizzie Broadway) covered in blood and a clip from a faux episode of Sesame Street indicates. Clearly, this crop of heroes is still learning about mitigating the, well, explosive effects of their powers. “I’m superhuman, right?” Marie Moreau (Jazz Sinclair) tells an interviewer who asks her where she finds courage. “I’m made of steel.”

Of course, the trailer isn’t all about new faces— appearances from A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), Ashley Barrett (Colby Minifie), and Adam Bourke (P.J. Byrne) also pepper the clip. Chance Perdomo, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi round out the cast of Vought’s aspiring best and brightest.

Gen V will be available for streaming on Amazon Prime in 2023 (and should serve as the perfect holdover until The Boys season 4, which began filming in Toronto in August of this year.)