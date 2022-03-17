Karen Fukuhara, known for her roles on Amazon’s The Boys and Suicide Squad, has come forward to share details and raise awareness after she was allegedly assaulted in a racially motivated attack that occurred outside an unnamed cafe on Wednesday.

“I rarely share about my private life but something happened today that I thought was important,” Fukuhara details on Instagram. “I was walking to a cafe for some coffee and a man struck me in the back of my head. It came out of nowhere. We made no eye contact before, I wasn’t doing anything out of the ordinary. It came to my surprise and my hat flew off. By the time I looked back, he was a few feet away from me (he must have kept walking after hitting me).”

Fukuhara went on to explain that she didn’t say anything to the man in the moment due to the “risk” of further violence. “After a few seconds of staring at each other, and him yelling at me, he eventually walked away,” the actor says.

While she says this is not the first time she has been subjected to racial slurs and other hurtful actions, this is the first time she’s “been harmed physically.”

“I write this, because I’ve had conversations with multi-racial friends of mine that had no idea these hate crimes happen to everyday, regular people—people that they share meals with,” she writes. “I felt it was important to raise awareness.”

The seemingly random and senseless attack mirrors the sharp increase of anti-Asian violence in the States, particularly in San Francisco, Los Angeles, and New York City. Per NBC, the latest data shows that anti-Asian hate crimes have spiked over 339 percent in the last year alone.

Fukuhara’s The Boys coworkers rallied around her in the comments, with Chace Crawford writing “F this person!! Hope you’re ok this is awful.” Jack Quaid commented, “Karen thank you for sharing your experience. I’m sorry that happened to you. Love you. Here if you need anything.”