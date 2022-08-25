The devil may work hard, but the gender binary works harder. The trappings of Best Actor and Best Actress (the Hollywood A-list’s colloquial version of “gay son or thot daughter”) have long plagued entertainment’s most prestigious awards. But a turn in the tides has become apparent, and the Canadian Screen Awards mark the latest high-profile academy to transition to gender-neutral awards categories for 2023.

“It is with careful consideration and in-depth discussions that we made the important decision to implement gender-neutral performance categories in film and television at the Canadian Screen Awards,” says John Young, Chair, Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television. “The Canadian Academy believes this is a progressive, necessary step towards an equitable screen-based industry by ensuring all Canadian performers are eligible to be honoured by their peers, and are thrilled to be among the first Academy of its kind in the world to implement this format.”

Though the CSA’s are indeed among the first to make the move, the choice follows in line with like-minded decisions by the Gotham Awards, the MTV Movie & TV Awards, the Grammys, and, most recently, the Film Independent Spirit Awards. Per a press release, the updated guidelines were the result of a large-scale five-year consultation process including 40 “key industry organizations.”

Louis Calabro, the interim CEO at the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, adds: “We recognize it is our duty to ensure that every performer has the opportunity to fully participate in our awards programs and the industry, in general, and this move brings us closer to that goal.”

Submissions for the 2023 Canadian Screen Awards will open for business on September 14. The altered categories include:

Television:

Best Lead Performer, Comedy (Previously Best Lead Actor/Actress, Comedy)

Best Lead Performer, Drama Series (Previously Best Lead Actor/Actress, Drama Series)

Best Lead Performer, TV Movie (Previously Best Lead Actor/Actress, TV Movie)

Best Supporting Performer, Comedy (Previously Best Supporting Actor/Actress, Comedy

Best Supporting Performer, Drama (Previously Best Supporting Actor/Actress, Drama)

Film:

Performance in a Leading Role (Previously Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role)

Performance in a Supporting Role (Previously Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Supporting Role)