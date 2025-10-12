There are spies inside Simu Liu's brain in The Copenhagen Test teaser

As the tech world continues to pop out mind-altering inventions like Neuralink (which recently reported that it had a 10,000 person waiting list, by the way), the TV world is responding by imagining some truly heinous consequences: brain spies, for one. That chilling concept comes from Thomas Brandon (Legacies), the creator, co-showrunner, and producer of The Copenhagen Test, a new thriller headed for Peacock. The Copenhagen Test stars Simu Liu as Alexander Hale, a “first-generation Chinese-American intelligence analyst… who realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears,” per its synopsis. “Caught between his shadowy agency and the unknown hackers, he must maintain a performance 24/7 to flush out who’s responsible and prove where his allegiance lies.”

Alexander does have a love interest (Melissa Barrera) to help him through this exhausting-sounding ordeal, but it’s impossible to know if even she is truly on his side. “I don’t know who I can trust anymore,” Liu says in a short teaser for the series. Other potential allies or enemies include Sinclair Daniel, Brian D’Arcy James, Mark O’Brien, and Kathleen Chalfant.

As if things weren’t bad enough already for Alexander, The Copenhagen Test was produced by Atomic Monster’s James Wan, Michael Clear, and Rob Hackett, who’ve worked on projects like The Conjuring, M3GAN, Archive 81, and I Know What You Did Last Summer. The characters in their respective works don’t usually get to have days at the spa or a picnic in the park. The Copenhagen Test will try to hack its way into your brain on December 27.