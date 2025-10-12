There are spies inside Simu Liu's brain in The Copenhagen Test teaser
Those brain hackers could be anyone from Melissa Barrera to Brian D’Arcy James, who also star in the series.Photo: Peacock
As the tech world continues to pop out mind-altering inventions like Neuralink (which recently reported that it had a 10,000 person waiting list, by the way), the TV world is responding by imagining some truly heinous consequences: brain spies, for one. That chilling concept comes from Thomas Brandon (Legacies), the creator, co-showrunner, and producer of The Copenhagen Test, a new thriller headed for Peacock. The Copenhagen Test stars Simu Liu as Alexander Hale, a “first-generation Chinese-American intelligence analyst… who realizes his brain has been hacked, giving the perpetrators access to everything he sees and hears,” per its synopsis. “Caught between his shadowy agency and the unknown hackers, he must maintain a performance 24/7 to flush out who’s responsible and prove where his allegiance lies.”