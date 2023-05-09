The Cure’s 30 greatest songs, ranked

The Cure - Lovesong

“Lovesong” is the perfect name for this bittersweet pop hit: it captures the excitement, bliss and desperate longing that being in love makes you feel. Lyrics like the chorus’ “However far away, I will always love you” infuse tenderness with a tragic undercurrent, while the music is a fast-paced emotional whirlwind. Synths rise from drones to near-symphonic pomp, guitars ring then silence themselves and the drums excitedly rush along: it’s an ideal soundtrack to how chaotic adoring someone can be. Most people couldn’t define the essence of love in a lifetime—The Cure did it in one three-minute track.