Jon Stewart launches conspiracy theory, praises Jimothy on new Daily Show

The Daily Show returned with an exhaustive list of failures from the Trump administration's meritocratic hiring policies, while also proudly standing with Jimothy.

By Matt Schimkowitz  |  July 21, 2026 | 12:16am
Courtesy of Comedy Central
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Jon Stewart launches conspiracy theory, praises Jimothy on new Daily Show

Now that the World Cup has come to an end, America can get back to the diarrhea-heavy vibes that preceded it. Failures from up and down the government have been building since Trump took office in 2025, with a list of broken promises resulting in foodborne illnesses, climate catastrophes, and half a dozen new wars for our ever-stingy government to endlessly fund. As Jon Stewart hammers home on tonight’s opening segment, the Trump-led mission to end DEI and bring in big, beautiful meritocracy has been another example of the opposite day politics that made the last two years such a nightmare. Instead of ending wars, the Department of Defense is testing soldiers for low T, and rather than curing disease, the Department of Health and Human Services is overseeing a Legionnaires outbreak. But at least we have a champion in Jimothy, a short king of a raccoon that reminds us there’s some good in this world, and it’s worth fighting for. 

Tonight’s opening segment fits well within The Daily Show‘s grab bag approach to evergreen topics. Rather than only focusing on America’s “burning anus,” Stewart used the diarrhea outbreak to explore the federal government’s clogged toilet. Beginning with the introduction of DOGE through the FDA’s decision to stop testing for diarrhea-causing parasites, the Trump administration has been promising a golden age and failing to deliver, with the dulcet tones of Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent telling the Fox News faithful that all their problems are months away from being solved. But it also raises the question of which Trump is running things? In tonight’s Daily Show, Stewart finds some startling footage that’ll have everyone seeing double (four Trumps!). It’s the type of thing that could rock the federal government to its core, assuming the core hasn’t already been pillaged.

 
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