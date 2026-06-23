Jake Johnson learns to settle for pickleball in The Dink trailer
Mary Steenburgen and Ed Harris also star in the latest Apple Original Film, which arrives in July.Image courtesy of Apple TV
Over the past decade or so, pickleball seems to have exploded in popularity, with small courts full of very loud balls popping up all over the place. Naturally, Apple, which has been at the forefront of media about golf, has thrown its hat into the ring to address the trend with The Dink, a new original film starring Jake Johnson. Johnson plays Dusty Boyd, a man who’s skeptical if not outright hostile towards the activity, which seems in the trailer mostly to be a venue for older adults to connect and stay active.
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