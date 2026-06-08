Jacob Elordi risks it all for a mysterious, post-apocalyptic radio broadcast in The Dog Stars trailer Josh Brolin and Margaret Qualley fly the apocalyptic skies in Ridley Scott's latest action epic The Dog Stars.

Though it shares a name with the Canadian rock band that counts Keanu Reeves as its bassist, director Ridley Scott’s upcoming dystopian epic, The Dog Stars, doesn’t set a course for a rockin’ good time. Jacob Elordi stars as Hig, a young pilot, surviving the end of the world on a meager plot of land. Along with a military survivalist named Bangley (Josh Brolin), Hig has carved out a life on a remote homestead in the wasteland. It’s not a great life, but it’s safe and efficient, and it works, which is why Hig risks it all for a mysterious radio transmission promising a better one. Unsurprisingly, it simply attracts hordes of wastelanders to his supplies and plane. Based on the best-selling novel by Peter Heller and written by Mark L. Smith, the film also stars Margaret Qualley, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong, and Guy Pearce.