Jacob Elordi risks it all for a mysterious, post-apocalyptic radio broadcast in The Dog Stars trailer
Josh Brolin and Margaret Qualley fly the apocalyptic skies in Ridley Scott's latest action epic The Dog Stars.Photo by Fabio Lovino
Though it shares a name with the Canadian rock band that counts Keanu Reeves as its bassist, director Ridley Scott’s upcoming dystopian epic, The Dog Stars, doesn’t set a course for a rockin’ good time. Jacob Elordi stars as Hig, a young pilot, surviving the end of the world on a meager plot of land. Along with a military survivalist named Bangley (Josh Brolin), Hig has carved out a life on a remote homestead in the wasteland. It’s not a great life, but it’s safe and efficient, and it works, which is why Hig risks it all for a mysterious radio transmission promising a better one. Unsurprisingly, it simply attracts hordes of wastelanders to his supplies and plane. Based on the best-selling novel by Peter Heller and written by Mark L. Smith, the film also stars Margaret Qualley, Allison Janney, Benedict Wong, and Guy Pearce.