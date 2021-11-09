Search Party, which began on TBS and later moved to HBO Max, has been an absolutely wild ride of a show. It started with a fairly straightforward premise—directionless young people latch onto a true crime mystery in hopes of using it to make their own post-college lives seem more worthwhile, more or less—but it has expanded on that in fascinating new ways each season.

Really, though, the brilliance of the show comes from its very precise skewering of millennial culture, province once and for all that we can all hate ourselves much more efficiently than old people can hate us. Hell, the last season ended with Alia Shawkat’s character witnessing her own funeral, and it wasn’t especially great for her.

HBO Max picked up the show for a fifth and final season earlier this year, setting the stage for one final run of wacky murder hijinks and extremely dark and biting satire, and now we know when that final season will premiere: January 7, 2022. All 10 episodes will be available at once, and the new season (as previously reported) will feature the introduction of a “charismatic tech billionaire” named Tunnel Quinn and played by Jeff Goldblum.

In addition to Goldblum, the new season will feature main stars Alia Shawkat, Meredith Hagner, John Early, and John Reynolds, plus Kathy Griffin, John Waters, Aparna Nancherla, Angela Trimbur, Grace Kuhlenschmidt, Greta Titelman, Joe Castle Baker, Larry Owens, and Michelle Badillo. Jeffery Self will also be returning, seemingly guaranteeing some more drama between him and Early’s characters, and Clare McNulty will stop by and Shawkat’s Dory one more chance to yell “Chantal.”

The series comes from showrunner Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers, with Michael Showalter one of its executive producers. You can see a series of preview images from the new season—including a look at Goldblum’s Tunnel Quinn below this.



