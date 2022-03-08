Early last year, HBO Max announced that it would revive beloved Nickelodeon series The Brothers Garcia for a sequel series called The Garcias. At the time, the only glimpse of new version of the show came in the form of a reunion cast picture. But now we have a premiere date that’s almos t here : April 14. The series will have ten episodes.

It’s also been a huge struggle for fans of the original show to rewatch it , since The Brothers Garcia i sn’t currently available on any streaming platform. But that’s also about to change . In a press release, HBO Max teased that the original series will be “available for viewing very soon…”

As for what fans of the Nickelodeon show can expect from this revival, HBO Max also shared the official logline. It reads:

The Garcias chronicles an American family based in San Antonio, TX, who are gathered for a summer vacation in their fancy beach house in Mexico. The Garcias is a groundbreaking reboot of The Brothers Garcia, which was the first English-language sitcom to have an all Latino cast and creative team.

The streaming service managed to reunite most of the original cast—including those who left showbiz—to reprise their roles. The cast list includes: Ada Maris (Sonia Garcia), Carlos Lacamara (Ray Garcia), Alvin Alvarez (Larry Garcia), Jeffrey Licon (Carlos Garcia), Bobby Gonzalez (George Garcia), Vaneza Pitynski (Lorena Garcia).

There are also some newcomers joining the show, including Oliver Alexander as Max Garcia, Nitzia Chama as Ana Garcia, Paul Rodriguez, Jr. as Julian Ramirez, Maeve Garay as Victoria Garcia, Elsha Kim as Yunjin Huh Garcia, Ayva Severy as Andrea Huh Garcia, and Trinity Jo-Li Bliss as Alexa Huh Garcia.



It’s a big year for upcoming nostalgic productions at HBO Max. Besides The Garcias, HBO Max is also working on a new Degrassi series, that’s set to begin filming in the summer.