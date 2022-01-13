HBO Max is giving us a Degrassi revival. After bringing back Gossip Girl in 2021, the streaming service has announced that its next nostalgic addition is a new series from the Canadian teen drama franchise. The new series is expected to premiere in 2023.



According to the press release, this version “explores a group of teenagers and school faculty living in the shadow of events that both bind them together and tear them apart. The show travels deep into the hearts and homes of diverse, complicated characters, as they struggle to find their new normal, reaching for hope, redemption and love.”

The Bold Type producer and Backstage creator Lara Azzopardi and Riverdale producer Julia Cohen will serve as showrunners for the series. Like the other iterations of the show, each episode will be an hour long, and the first season of the show will feature ten episodes. The cast hasn’t been announced yet, but production is set to begin in Toronto this summer, so we’ll find out who the newest Degrassi High students will be soon.

This marks the seventh Degrassi series. Though Degrassi: The Next Generation became a “cultural reset,” giving us Drake (back when he went by his given name, Aubrey Graham) and Manny’s iconic thong moment, the franchise has been around since 1979, beginning with The Kids of Degrassi Street. The latest Degrassi series was Degrassi: Next Class. The series premiered in 2016, but it only lasted four seasons and was canceled in 2017.

For those who want to rewatch Degrassi: The Next Generation, there’s great news: HBO Max is also adding the whole series this spring, so you can enjoy revisiting all the messiness that puts Euphoria to shame. Now fans won’t have to suffer through binge-watching the show on YouTube.

