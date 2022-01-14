Good news for all fans of The Godfather: The film is getting a new limited theatrical release to celebrate its 50th anniversary. Starting Feb. 25, Americans can catch the film at Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres. The theaters will screen the recent 4K transfer that Francis Ford Coppola, who wrote and directed the films, supervised.



Advertisement

But if you can’t make it to the theater for some reason, don’t fear. Paramount is also releasing a new 4K ultra HD collector’s edition of all three films on March 22.

The third movie in the box set will not be the original, much-maligned The Godfather Part III, but rather the new, re-edited version, The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone, which Coppola released at the end of 2020.

“I am very proud of The Godfather, which certainly defined the first third of my creative life,” Coppola said in a statement. “With this 50th anniversary tribute, I’m especially proud Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone is included, as it captures Mario and my original vision in definitively concluding our epic trilogy. It’s also gratifying to celebrate this milestone with Paramount alongside the wonderful fans who’ve loved it for decades, younger generations who still find it relevant today, and those who will discover it for the first time.”

The Godfather originally hit theaters on March 24, 1972, and was immediately a critical and commercial hit. The Godfather Part II followed two years later. The third was released in 1990. The series, which made household names of Al Pacino, Robert De Niro, and Diane Keaton, was nominated for twenty-nine Academy Awards, winning nine.

Paramount has other Godfather content waiting in the wings. In April, Paramount+ is set to release The Offer, a miniseries about the creation of the first film. Dan Fogler will play Coppola. The show also stars Miles Teller, Matthew Goode, and Juno Temple.