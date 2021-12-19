Last night, at DisCon III in Washington D.C. (as part of the annual World Science Fiction Convention), the winners of the 2021 Hugo Awards were announced, and for the first time ever, one of them went to a video game: Supergiant’s Hades, a so-called “rogue-lite” game about the prince of the underworld living (and dying) through multiple attempts to escape hell. The game is excellent, featuring a story inspired by Greek mythology and gameplay that’s open-ended enough to let you (sometimes) avoid death altogether, and now Hades has officially made Hugos history.
Supergiant creative director Greg Kasavin released a statement on social media about winning the award:
The Best Video Game category was new this year, introduced as a response to ongoing requests for it to be included. Kotaku points out that the category is just a one-off thing for now, with no confirmation about whether or not it will be given out next year or at future World Science Fiction Conventions, but a generally prestigious award for sci-fi/fantasy literature going to video games is a nice nod to what is still a relatively new art form. (Though there are awards for podcasts and fanzines at the Hugos, so it’s not like video games are the only new-ish thing.)
Also at the Hugos, writer Greg Rucka and director Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Old Guard won for Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form, and Mike Schur’s series finale of The Good Place (“Whenever You’re Ready”) won for Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form. (Yes, the Good Place finale aired in 2020, even though it feels like a decade ago.) The rest of the winners are below.
Hugo Award winners 2021
Best Novel: Network Effect
Best Novella: The Empress Of Salt And Fortune
Best Novelette: Two Truths And A Lie
Best Short Story: Metal Like Blood In The Dark
Best Series: The Murderbot Diaries
Best Related Work: Beowulf: A New Translation
Best Graphic Story Or Comic: Parable Of The Sower
Best Dramatic Presentation, Long Form: The Old Guard
Best Dramatic Presentation, Short Form: “Whenever You’re Ready,” The Good Place
Best Editor, Short Form: Ellen Datlow
Best Editor, Long Form: Diana M. Pho
Best Professional Artist: Rovina Cai
Best Semiprozine: FIYAH Magazine Of Black Speculative Fiction
Best Fanzine: nerds of a feather, flock together
Best Fancast: The Coode Street Podcast
Best Fan Writer: Elsa Sjunneson
Best Fan Artist: Sara Felix
Best Video Game: Hades
Lodestar Award For Best Young Adult Book (not technically a Hugo): A Wizard’s Guide To Defensive Baking
Astounding Award For The Best New Writer (also not a Hugo): Emily Tesh