Yellowjackets announces premiere date and offers faint glimpse of season 3 Thank the wilderness. Yellowjackets returns Valentine's Day 2025.

Here’s some much happier news about Yellowjackets than last week’s extremely goofy copyright lawsuit. Everyone’s favorite cannibalistic soccer cult finally returns to our screens February 14, 2025. The first two episodes will be available for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers that Friday, before the series’ on-air debut on Sunday, February 16.

Showtime and Paramount+ announced the season three premiere today with a clever new tagline: “Eat your heart out.” (Get it? Because February 14 is Valentine’s Day?) More notably, the short announcement clip also features our first few glimpses at the chaos to come. You’ll have to really wear out your pause button to see them, but there’s some very quick shots here of young Lottie getting choked by an unknown assailant, young Shauna with a knife, and someone (maybe future pit girl?) screaming. Either way, we’re a long way from Wiskayok High School.

Major spoilers ahead, but here’s a refresher on where we left the Yellowjackets, both young and old. In the past, the teens have dismembered and eaten poor Javi’s body, solidifying their descent into complete savagery. Coach Ben, in a desperate act of defiance, strikes out on his own after setting the cabin on fire, leaving them with no shelter for the remainder of the very long winter. In the present timeline, adult Shauna, Misty, Tai, Van, and Natalie go along with Lottie’s sinister plan to recreate one of their old hunting rituals, with the intention of sabotaging it to have her committed. That, uh, doesn’t go according to plan, with Natalie ending up dead by Misty’s hand in a tragic accident. For a more detailed summary, check out our recap of the season two finale here.

What else does the wilderness have in store for our girls (as well as new cast members Hilary Swank and Joel McHale)? Only Lottie and Tai seem to be able to guess, but we can’t wait to find out with the rest of the team.