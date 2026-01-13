The hottest neo-soul artist on Spotify doesn’t exist
Sienna Rose is an AI-generated R&B project with millions of listeners, zero identity, and a casual co-sign from Selena Gomez—because apparently that’s all it takes now.
There’s a whole other internet out there, folks. Prior to today, I had never heard of up-and-coming neo-soul act Sienna Rose before, but based on social media today, it seems a lot of people had—she’s got three songs in the Spotify top 50 and boasts a rapidly rising listener count that’s already well into the millions. She is also, importantly, not real. That’s right, the so-called “anonymous” R&B phenom with no social media presence, digital footprint, or discernible personal traits is AI generated. Who would’ve thunk?