With just over a week left until the worldwide premiere of The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, a final full-length trailer has dropped and brought with it a new bird’ s- eye view of just how much Middle Earth ground (literal and metaphorical) the series will cover. J.R.R. Tolkien’s rich world encompasses much more than the Elvish bays or the cities of Númenor men, and the trailer offers glimpses of these different environments in the most vivid detail yet

In a visual homage to the opening moments of Fellowship Of The Ring, the new trailer begins in the middle of a bloody, mud-stained battle where the Elvish brother of Lady Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) is killed, leaving his sister to take on his warrior duties. From there, the vast scope of Middle Earth (and the monsters, men, and socially organizing hierarchies that form it) begins to take shape as Galadriel mobilizes a coalition of warriors to carry on her brother’s creed.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Official Trailer | Prime Video

“There is a tempest in me,” Galadriel asserts from an Elvish throne before intercut footage reveals just how far that tempest will take her, from treacherous mountain climbs reliant on a single sword stabbed into an icy cliff to Moria-style mines defended by monstrous troll-like creatures. If Lord Of The Rings fans know anything, it’s that a fellowship rarely ends as stalwart as it begins. Naturally, our determined Elvish hero has more than a few obstacles to achieving her quest, be it power-hungry Middle Earth dwellers making gambits for the throne or her own refusal to lay down the sword. Galadriel’s reasoning for staying strapped with a blade, however, is put simply at the trailer’ s conclusion: “Without it, what am I to be?”

Advertisement

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power’s two-episode premiere (a two-birds-with-one-stone situation that feeds binge watchers streaming appetite while freeing the series from a ratings showdown with House Of The Dragon) lands on Prime Video Friday, September 1 at 9 PM E.T.