We’re getting closer to the premiere of The Matrix Resurrections, and Warner Bros. has been teasing what fans can expect from Lana Wachowski’s fourth Matrix film. Last week, a clip was released that combined old footage from the first three movies with shots of a current day Keanu Reeves as Neo (who doesn’t seem to have aged much in the past twenty years), presumably highlighting how the new flick connects with the previous ones. And now, a new and possibly final trailer gives a wider glimpse at what’s to come for Neo.



“They taught you good, made you believe their world was all you deserved, but some part of you knew that was a lie. Some part of you remembered what was real” says Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as the young version of Morpheus.

That’s a key difference in this simulation, too. While Neo seems to be re-experiencing some of the events of the first film, this simulation features new faces—b esides Mateen II as Morpheus, Jonathan Groff seemingly plays a new, younger version of Agent Smith.

But does that mean that Neo will interact with his younger self too? The trailer doesn’t answer that yet, but with so much emphasis on being stuck in a loop of experiencing old memories, it wouldn’t be far-fetched.



Resurrections takes place two decades after The Matrix Revolutions, where Neo is living an average life in San Francisco, with seemingly no recollection of his time in the Matrix. But he gets sucked into the simulation again, relearning and revisiting the moments that mark his past.

Besides that, many of the details of the movie are still being kept under wraps. F ans will get to find out what’s happened to Neo on December 22, when the movie premiere s both in theaters and on HBO Max.