If there’s one major takeaway we got from last year’s Godzilla Vs. Kong—a film we definitely, absolutely finished after renting it on VOD last spring , and didn’t drift away from as soon as dinner was done so we could go watch basically anything else—it’s that King Kong and Godzilla are friends now. Don’t believe us? Take a gander at the reported title of the new installment of Legendary’s ongoing this’ll-be-a-cinematic-universe-if-it-fuckin’-kills-us Monsterverse franchise , and clock the conjunction sitting at the center of it: Godzilla And Kong, baby. Besties for life!

Now, to be fair, this title hasn’t been officially announced yet; reports of the name come from photos people have snapped of crew members wearing clothes with the new logo on it, so it’s always possible the movie will actually end up being called Godzilla Or Kong, or Godzilla But Kong, or possibly even Godzilla Yet Kong, which has a wistfulness to it that we’re actually pretty into. Still, the whole “And” thing does tie into the already released synopsis for the film, which states that it pits “ the almighty Kong *and* the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world.” (Emphasis, asterisks, and underlining from us, not Legendary, who were really dropping the ball there .)

Even if you, somehow, are not deeply enamored of the idea of a big nuclear lizard and The Large Ape being best buds, grabbing a drink after work, helping each other move, etc.—or the secret origins of “The Titans,” which is what these movies call kaiju, and which this film is apparently promising—there’s still at least something to get excited about here. By which we of course mean the news that Dan Stevens will be reuniting with Godzilla Vs. Kong director Adam Wingard for this one, which means, as far as we’re concerned, it might as well be called Godzilla And Kong And The Guest.

[Via Gizmodo]