Odysseus to face AI-generated Michael Caine in new The Odyssey audiobook Before Christopher Nolan's adaptation comes to theaters, ElevenLabs generated an adaptation of its own.

Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey has nearly completed its long journey to cinemas, but before it can come home, there is one more challenge it must best. Variety reports this morning that the epic poem The Odyssey will first be released as an AI audiobook, voiced by an AI recreation of Michael Caine. The venture is from ElevenLabs, which you may remember from last year when we reported that Caine and Liza Minnelli had agreed to add their voices to the “Iconic Voice Marketplace,” which also included AI-recreations of voices from dead celebrities like Babe Ruth, Maya Angelou, and Minnelli’s own mother, Judy Garland. Garland’s voice was used for a similar endeavor last year, narrating an audiobook of The Wonderful Wizard Of Oz ahead of the premiere of Wicked: For Good.