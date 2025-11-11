Michael Caine and Liza Minnelli give AI company greenlight to clone their voices ElevenLabs' "Iconic Voice Marketplace" also features dead luminaries such as Maya Angelou, Judy Garland, Thomas Edison, and J. Robert Oppenheimer.

What do Michael Caine, Liza Minnelli, Babe Ruth, Maya Angelou, and J. Robert Oppenheimer have in common? Their voices will all appear on ElevenLabs’ newly launched “Iconic Voice Marketplace,” a platform that allows companies and individuals to license the AI-generated tones of famous people for commercials or whatever other outlets users can dream up. The difference between the above four individuals is that Caine and Minnelli are actually alive to give permission for their voices to be used in this way. Regardless, ElevenLabs claims to be providing the “consent-based, performer-first approach the industry has been calling for,” per The Verge.

Companies can request specific voices through the platform, after which ElevenLabs will contact the rights holders, formalize a licensing agreement, and replicate the voice through either cloning or synthesizing a mix of archival material. According to the company, the marketplace is only open to a curated list of “verified, iconic talent and IP owners,” to ensure that the voices of its iconic figures are generated “with permission, transparency, and fair compensation.”