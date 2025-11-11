Michael Caine and Liza Minnelli give AI company greenlight to clone their voices

ElevenLabs' "Iconic Voice Marketplace" also features dead luminaries such as Maya Angelou, Judy Garland, Thomas Edison, and J. Robert Oppenheimer.

By Emma Keates  |  November 11, 2025 | 1:17pm
Screenshot: The Graham Norton Show/CBS Sunday Morning/YouTube
News News Michael Caine
Michael Caine and Liza Minnelli give AI company greenlight to clone their voices

What do Michael Caine, Liza Minnelli, Babe Ruth, Maya Angelou, and J. Robert Oppenheimer have in common? Their voices will all appear on ElevenLabs’ newly launched “Iconic Voice Marketplace,” a platform that allows companies and individuals to license the AI-generated tones of famous people for commercials or whatever other outlets users can dream up. The difference between the above four individuals is that Caine and Minnelli are actually alive to give permission for their voices to be used in this way. Regardless, ElevenLabs claims to be providing the “consent-based, performer-first approach the industry has been calling for,” per The Verge

Companies can request specific voices through the platform, after which ElevenLabs will contact the rights holders, formalize a licensing agreement, and replicate the voice through either cloning or synthesizing a mix of archival material. According to the company, the marketplace is only open to a curated list of “verified, iconic talent and IP owners,” to ensure that the voices of its iconic figures are generated “with permission, transparency, and fair compensation.”

It’s notable that of the 28 voices that are currently available on the marketplace, only four—Caine, Minnelli, Art Garfunkel, and Al Joyner—are currently alive. In a statement shared by the company, Caine emphasized that the goal of the technology was not to “replace humanity, but to celebrate it.” He added, “ElevenLabs gives everyone the tools to be heard. It’s not about replacing voices; it’s about amplifying them, opening doors for new storytellers everywhere. I’ve spent a lifetime telling stories. ElevenLabs will help the next generation tell theirs.” That’s his real voice. In a demo reel on the company’s website, his AI counterpart also argues that “each new advancement in technology is met with caution—and rightly so—but every single time, the human drive, the passion, artistry, and creativity prevails.” 

Matthew McConaughey, an investor who’s collaborated with ElevenLabs since 2022, shares the AI Caine’s optimism. “To everyone building with voice technology: keep going,” he said in his own statement. “You’re helping create a future where we can look up from our screens and connect through something as timeless as humanity itself—our voices.”

Check out the full list of voices currently included on the marketplace below, per The Verge:

Michael Caine
Liza Minnelli
Art Garfunkel
Shoeless Joe Jackson
Judy Garland
John Wayne
Bettie Page
Burt Reynolds
Maya Angelou
Richard Feynman
Laurence Olivier
Amelia Earhart
Babe Ruth
Mark Twain
Ty Cobb
Jack Dempsey
Rocky Marciano
Al Joyner
Johnny Weissmuller
Jim Thorpe
Thomas Edison
Jean Harlow
Lana Turner
Mickey Rooney
Montgomery Clift
Alan Turing
J. Robert Oppenheimer
Rock Hudson

 
Join the discussion...
 