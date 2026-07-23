Real-life owners of The Odyssey ship say Universal still owes them money
The Viking longship replica used in Christopher Nolan's film sustained about $6,000 worth of damage, which the studio reportedly still owes.Screenshot: Universal Pictures/YouTube
Before there was even footage of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, there was discussion about how realistic the movie might be. It wasn’t just bad-faith right wing actors complaining about actors’ races; these online discussions about the historical accuracy of the costumes, for example, made it into the pages of The New York Times. Wherever you may land on this particular issue, it’s clear that Nolan had priorities when it came to realism. The scenes on Odysseus’ boat, for example, were actually shot on a real boat; even the seasickness that made it into the movie is said to be a real product of this boat. However, one of the real boats in question was damaged during the shoot, and its owners say that Universal has so-far stiffed them on the repairs.