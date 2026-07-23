Real-life owners of The Odyssey ship say Universal still owes them money

Before there was even footage of Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, there was discussion about how realistic the movie might be. It wasn’t just bad-faith right wing actors complaining about actors’ races; these online discussions about the historical accuracy of the costumes, for example, made it into the pages of The New York Times. Wherever you may land on this particular issue, it’s clear that Nolan had priorities when it came to realism. The scenes on Odysseus’ boat, for example, were actually shot on a real boat; even the seasickness that made it into the movie is said to be a real product of this boat. However, one of the real boats in question was damaged during the shoot, and its owners say that Universal has so-far stiffed them on the repairs.

This is per The Guardian, which reports that one of the ancillary boats used in the film is owned by the Swedish non-profit Viking center Vikingaleden. The ship, Glad av Gillberga, is a replica of a Viking warship from around the year 1040. The ship in question was not the main boat that Odysseus used, but another one in his fleet (one that may or may not have been smashed by Laestrygonians). It was damaged during filming, albeit seemingly rather minorly; Vikingaleden says the repairs cost about $6,000. But they also say that Universal told them to go ahead and repair it and the studio would hit them back. Vikingaleden says it hasn’t seen any of the money yet, which is especially hard to swallow given that the movie grossed more than a quarter-billion dollars in a weekend.

“We are only charging for the material cost, not the labour,” says Vikingaleden chair Peter Olausson. “Of course Universal can afford this $6,000. We feel forgotten.” He adds that while it may be a small figure for Universal, $6,000 is a fairly significant amount of money for a non-profit Viking center. If this is the case, it’s definitely a pretty bad look for Universal. Still, the Vikings made it out of their interaction with Odysseus better than pretty much anyone else.